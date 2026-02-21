Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — there are casualties

Kherson MBA
Russian drone
Читати українською

In Kherson on the morning of February 21, Russian military drones attacked a taxi, leaving four injured.

Points of attention

  • A Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson resulted in four casualties, including the 71-year-old driver who suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his face.
  • The attack by Russian occupation forces on the suburban taxi occurred in the central part of Kherson early in the morning, leading to injuries among passengers.

Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson: there are casualties

At around 6:30 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a suburban taxi from a drone in the central part of Kherson.

As noted, a 71-year-old driver was injured as a result of the enemy attack. He received a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his face. The man is currently in the hospital.

Later, it became known about two more victims — passengers of the vehicle.

This morning, an employee of one of the communal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was injured as she was commuting to work as a result of an attack by a hostile drone on public transport.

Later, the number of victims from the UAV attack on a minibus in Kherson increased to four.

The number of victims of the morning attack by a hostile drone on a minibus in Kherson has increased to four. A 51-year-old woman with a concussion, blast injury, and acute stress reaction sought medical help.

It is noted that the victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Occupiers attacked a volunteer vehicle in the Kherson region — one person was killed and one was injured
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Beryslav
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills 3 and injures 29 people in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What are the consequences of Russia's attacks on the Donetsk and Kherson regions?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed two people in Kherson region
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?