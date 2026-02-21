In Kherson on the morning of February 21, Russian military drones attacked a taxi, leaving four injured.
Points of attention
- A Russian drone attack on a minibus in Kherson resulted in four casualties, including the 71-year-old driver who suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his face.
- The attack by Russian occupation forces on the suburban taxi occurred in the central part of Kherson early in the morning, leading to injuries among passengers.
Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson: there are casualties
At around 6:30 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a suburban taxi from a drone in the central part of Kherson.
As noted, a 71-year-old driver was injured as a result of the enemy attack. He received a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his face. The man is currently in the hospital.
Later, it became known about two more victims — passengers of the vehicle.
Later, the number of victims from the UAV attack on a minibus in Kherson increased to four.
The number of victims of the morning attack by a hostile drone on a minibus in Kherson has increased to four. A 51-year-old woman with a concussion, blast injury, and acute stress reaction sought medical help.
It is noted that the victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
