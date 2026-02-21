Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson — there are casualties

In Kherson on the morning of February 21, Russian military drones attacked a taxi, leaving four injured.

At around 6:30 a.m., Russian occupation forces attacked a suburban taxi from a drone in the central part of Kherson.

As noted, a 71-year-old driver was injured as a result of the enemy attack. He received a mine-explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his face. The man is currently in the hospital.

This morning, an employee of one of the communal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was injured as she was commuting to work as a result of an attack by a hostile drone on public transport.

It is noted that the victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.