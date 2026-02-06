Occupiers attacked a volunteer vehicle in the Kherson region — one person was killed and one was injured

In Beryslav, Kherson region, on February 6, a man died and three more people were injured when a Russian drone hit an evacuation vehicle.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers attacked a volunteer vehicle in Beryslav, Kherson region, resulting in one fatality and three injuries.
- The drone attack caused the evacuation vehicle to catch fire, necessitating immediate intervention by volunteers and medical personnel.
Russians attacked a volunteer vehicle in Beryslav: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin.
In Beryslav, Russian military drones attacked an evacuation vehicle. Volunteers who were rescuing people from mortal danger came under enemy attack. Their vehicle burned down after being hit by drones.
According to Prokudin, since February 4, they, along with local residents, have been unable to leave due to the constant threat of strikes by Russian UAVs.
The head of the OVA emphasized that a man born in 1982 received fatal injuries as a result of a drone hitting a car, and also expressed sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.
Please hear something important: when you postpone evacuation from dangerous areas, you expose not only yourself to mortal risk, but also those who later go to rescue you from the very hell of war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-