Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

On the morning of January 30, the Russian army attacked public transport in Kherson from the air. As of 1:00 p.m., one person was reported dead and 5 injured.

The tragedy was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian terrorists have once again attacked a minibus in Kherson. Previously, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of the shelling.

The head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, clarified that the deceased was most likely a minibus driver.