Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured

On the morning of January 30, the Russian army attacked public transport in Kherson from the air. As of 1:00 p.m., one person was reported dead and 5 injured.
- Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson, resulting in one person being killed and five injured.
- The preliminary diagnosis of the victims indicates a mine-explosive injury, their condition is still being clarified during an examination at the hospital.
Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson: there are casualties
The tragedy was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
The head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, clarified that the deceased was most likely a minibus driver.
Two victims have been taken to the hospital following an attack by Russian terrorist forces on a minibus in Kherson around noon. The men's preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury. Further examinations are underway. The information is being clarified.
