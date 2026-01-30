Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson — one person was killed and one was injured
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Kherson
On the morning of January 30, the Russian army attacked public transport in Kherson from the air. As of 1:00 p.m., one person was reported dead and 5 injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian occupiers attacked a minibus in Kherson, resulting in one person being killed and five injured.
  • The preliminary diagnosis of the victims indicates a mine-explosive injury, their condition is still being clarified during an examination at the hospital.

Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson: there are casualties

The tragedy was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian terrorists have once again attacked a minibus in Kherson. Previously, one person was killed and five were injured as a result of the shelling.

The head of the Kherson MVA, Yaroslav Shanko, clarified that the deceased was most likely a minibus driver.

Two victims have been taken to the hospital following an attack by Russian terrorist forces on a minibus in Kherson around noon. The men's preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury. Further examinations are underway. The information is being clarified.

