Russia has killed four people in the Kherson region since the beginning of the day

Russian occupiers shelled a cafe in Kherson, killing three men and wounding two others. In the Berislavsky district of the Kherson region, a Russian drone dropped ammunition on a civilian car, killing a 64-year-old man.

Occupiers killed 4 men in Kherson region on January 8

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone on a highway near the village of Tarasa Shevchenko in the Beryslav community.

A man born in 1962 died as a result of dropping explosives from a UAV. Share

A 64-year-old local resident was also taken to the hospital in moderate condition. He suffered an explosion injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his face and leg. The victim is under medical supervision.

Also, under the procedural leadership of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the fact of committing a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on January 8, at around 12:20, the Russian military struck one of the premises of a cafe in Kherson with artillery fire.

According to preliminary data, two people were killed and three others were injured to varying degrees. Efforts are currently underway to identify other victims.