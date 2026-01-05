Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are wounded

Russian military shelled the territory of a hospital in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, including a medical worker.
At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipro district of the city.
As noted, the territory of one of the medical facilities has once again come under enemy attack. Two people were injured as a result of this attack.
In particular, a 36-year-old woman suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the head. After receiving medical assistance, the victim will continue to be treated as an outpatient.
The condition of a medical worker who was injured in the shelling of a hospital in Kherson is satisfactory. She was provided with the necessary assistance and the woman returned to work, said Director General Viktor Kolisnyk.
According to him, Russian troops are striking the hospital for the second day in a row. Today, a window in the clinic's corridor was damaged by shrapnel. Yesterday, more than 40 windows were damaged, and the passage between the clinic and the hospital was destroyed.
