Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are wounded

Russian military shelled the territory of a hospital in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, including a medical worker.

Russia shelled a medical facility in Kherson: there are wounded

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipro district of the city.

As noted, the territory of one of the medical facilities has once again come under enemy attack. Two people were injured as a result of this attack.

In particular, a 36-year-old woman suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the head. After receiving medical assistance, the victim will continue to be treated as an outpatient.

Another injured person is a 57-year-old medical worker: she has a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was indoors at the time of the enemy shelling.

The condition of a medical worker who was injured in the shelling of a hospital in Kherson is satisfactory. She was provided with the necessary assistance and the woman returned to work, said Director General Viktor Kolisnyk.