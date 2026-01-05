Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Occupiers shelled a hospital in Kherson — there are wounded

Kherson
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Russian military shelled the territory of a hospital in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, including a medical worker.

Points of attention

  • Russian military shelled a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, including a medical worker.
  • The injured suffered mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head and leg during the attack.
  • This is the second consecutive day that Russian troops have targeted the hospital, causing significant damage to the medical facility.

Russia shelled a medical facility in Kherson: there are wounded

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian occupiers shelled the Dnipro district of the city.

As noted, the territory of one of the medical facilities has once again come under enemy attack. Two people were injured as a result of this attack.

In particular, a 36-year-old woman suffered a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to the head. After receiving medical assistance, the victim will continue to be treated as an outpatient.

Another injured person is a 57-year-old medical worker: she has a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim was indoors at the time of the enemy shelling.

The condition of a medical worker who was injured in the shelling of a hospital in Kherson is satisfactory. She was provided with the necessary assistance and the woman returned to work, said Director General Viktor Kolisnyk.

According to him, Russian troops are striking the hospital for the second day in a row. Today, a window in the clinic's corridor was damaged by shrapnel. Yesterday, more than 40 windows were damaged, and the passage between the clinic and the hospital was destroyed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drone drops explosives on car in Kherson, killing woman and child
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
a drone
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia shelled Kherson and Zaporizhia regions — 2 dead and 8 wounded
State Emergency Service
Russians are again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed two people in Kherson region
Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kherson region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?