Russians killed two people in Kherson region

On January 3, Russian invaders killed two civilians in the Kherson region. It is also reported that two more civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks.
Points of attention
- Head of the Kherson Regional Administrative Organization confirms the destruction caused by the Russian army in the region.
- Continuous Russian drone, air, and artillery fire on multiple settlements, including the city of Kherson, poses a serious threat to civilians.
Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kherson region
The head of the Kherson Regional Administrative Organization, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the current situation in the region.
According to the latter, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements.
This time, the enemy damaged 8 high-rise buildings and 6 private homes.
In addition, the Russian invaders damaged the electric transport network, a store, and private cars.
During January 3, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadovoe, Dar'ivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotyaginka, Tokarivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Nadiivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Novovorontsovka, Mylove, Dudchany, Respublikanets, Zolota Balka, Odradokamyanka, Novoraysk, Chervony Mayak, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson were under Russian drone, air and artillery fire.
