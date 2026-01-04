Russians killed two people in Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russians killed two people in Kherson region

Oleksandr Prokudin / Kherson OVA
Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kherson region
Читати українською

On January 3, Russian invaders killed two civilians in the Kherson region. It is also reported that two more civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Points of attention

  • Head of the Kherson Regional Administrative Organization confirms the destruction caused by the Russian army in the region.
  • Continuous Russian drone, air, and artillery fire on multiple settlements, including the city of Kherson, poses a serious threat to civilians.

Consequences of Russia's attacks on the Kherson region

The head of the Kherson Regional Administrative Organization, Oleksandr Prokudin, spoke about the current situation in the region.

According to the latter, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements.

This time, the enemy damaged 8 high-rise buildings and 6 private homes.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged the electric transport network, a store, and private cars.

Due to Russian aggression, 2 people died, 2 more were injured, Alexander Prokudin officially confirmed.

During January 3, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Sadovoe, Dar'ivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotyaginka, Tokarivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Nadiivka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Rakivka, Novovorontsovka, Mylove, Dudchany, Respublikanets, Zolota Balka, Odradokamyanka, Novoraysk, Chervony Mayak, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson were under Russian drone, air and artillery fire.

Yesterday, 18 people were evacuated from the liberated communities of the region. I remind you, if you wish to leave for safer places, contact the regional contact center: 0800 101 102 and 0800 330 951, — reminded Prokudin.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's big business faces its biggest crisis since the 1990s
What is happening to Russian business?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
North Korea showed mass production of copies of Russian Iskanders
What is happening in North Korea?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 39 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?