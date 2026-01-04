Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 39 targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 39 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of January 3-4, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 52 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The attack is ongoing, with multiple enemy UAVs still in the airspace, urging the public to follow safety rules and stand together for victory.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments and follow the call of Ukrainian defenders to hold the sky against the ongoing threat.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk — RF, Donetsk — TOT, about 40 of them — "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 39 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north and east of the country.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

