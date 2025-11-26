Russian drone drops explosives on car in Kherson, killing woman and child

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a woman and a child on the spot and injuring a man.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, Russian terrorists killed a woman and a child. At around 7:40 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a 34-year-old Kherson woman and a 6-year-old child on the spot. My sincere condolences to the family and friends.

According to Prokudin, a 50-year-old man was also injured and was taken to the hospital with a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, back, and arm.