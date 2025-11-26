Russian drone drops explosives on car in Kherson, killing woman and child

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a car, killing a woman and a child on the spot and injuring a man.
Points of attention
- The tragic incident in Kherson involving a Russian drone attack resulted in the deaths of a woman and a child, with a man also suffering serious injuries.
- The reported attack took place in the Korabelny district of Kherson, where explosives were dropped from a drone on a car, causing immediate casualties.
Russia killed a woman and a child in Kherson
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
According to Prokudin, a 50-year-old man was also injured and was taken to the hospital with a concussion, explosive and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the head, neck, back, and arm.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-