Russia massively shelled Kherson — three women killed

Three women were killed and another woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson on November 22.

It became known about another injured woman and one dead as a result of shelling of the Dnipro district by Russian occupation forces at approximately 2:30 p.m. A 78-year-old Kherson resident received injuries incompatible with life. Condolences to her family and loved ones, — said the post of the head of the Kherson MVA Yaroslav Shank.

He noted that the injured 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by police officers with a concussion, a mine-blast injury, and a wound to her left shin.

Later, it became known about two more deaths as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Saturday. Share

This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.