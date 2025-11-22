Russia massively shelled Kherson — three women killed

Three women were killed and another woman was injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson on November 22.
Points of attention
- Three women tragically lost their lives in the Russian shelling of Kherson, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict.
- The incident underscores the ongoing violence and instability in the region as innocent civilians are caught in the crossfire.
- Officials and law enforcement offer condolences and support to the families of the deceased and injured, emphasizing the need for peace and resolution.
Russia killed three women in Kherson
It became known about another injured woman and one dead as a result of shelling of the Dnipro district by Russian occupation forces at approximately 2:30 p.m. A 78-year-old Kherson resident received injuries incompatible with life. Condolences to her family and loved ones, — said the post of the head of the Kherson MVA Yaroslav Shank.
He noted that the injured 77-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by police officers with a concussion, a mine-blast injury, and a wound to her left shin.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-