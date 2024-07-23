Boeing and Antonov signed an agreement on the production of drones

The American aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the Ukrainian company Antonov have signed a preliminary agreement, which may contribute to the joint production of unmanned systems for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The agreement provides for the provision of training, logistical support, and overhaul services for unmanned systems.
- General Director Antonov emphasized that this agreement will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian defense industry and the implementation of the latest solutions.
- Ukraine is increasing the production of weapons and ammunition, which is becoming a priority for Ukrainian enterprises.
What is known about the agreement between Boeing and "Antonov"
As noted, the companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for cooperation in defense-related projects.
Boeing emphasized that areas of potential cooperation identified in the agreement include training, logistical support and overhaul services for tactical unmanned aerial systems used by the Armed Forces, including the ScanEagle.
In addition, the companies will also explore opportunities for Antonov to provide engineering support to Boeing.
General Director of "Antonova" Evgeny Gavrylov said that this agreement can contribute to the further development of the Ukrainian defense industry.
Weapons production in Ukraine
Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has increased its weapons production.
So, more than 500 state and private defense companies work in the country. Ukraine also produces weapons together with partners at their facilities.
Ukraine is scaling up ammunition production. The government has increased profitability for Ukrainian enterprises. As noted by the Ministry of Defense, currently the priority in weapons for the Armed Forces remains air defense equipment and missiles for them. Also, the Ukrainian army needs artillery shells and EW means.
This is the first and so far unprecedented decision — when military products for the Defense Forces of Ukraine are purchased from Ukrainian manufacturers at the expense of another state