The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on the EU leadership to urgently obtain from Hungary the unblocking of 6.6 billion euros intended for assistance to Ukraine.

Borrell demands that the EU end Hungary's blocking of money for Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy notes that the EU leadership should urgently release funds for Ukraine blocked by Hungary, allocated from a special fund for assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund.

We also discussed funding issues. The ministers agreed that it is an urgent matter to unlock €6.6 billion from the aid fund for Ukraine. This known amount of money, which has been blocked for many months already within the European Peace Fund. Many of the ministers repeated that today this is not the money that belongs to Ukraine, Borrell stressed. Share

Viktor Orban

He emphasized that these funds belong to Ukraine and should compensate for the incurred expenses.

Ukraine has already received the relevant materials, so these countries should receive compensation, - Borrell explains. Share

He noted that he continues to look for solutions to counteract the problem of blocking money for Ukraine by Hungary.

What assistance does the EU still plan to provide to Ukraine

In a comment to the journalists of the Voice of America, Borrell noted that the EU wants to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel who will be able to undergo training on the territory of EU countries.

According to him, the EU agreed that training of the Ukrainian military will take place as close as possible to Ukraine, but not on its territory.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonson, says that the territory of Ukraine, in theory, can still be involved in the training program in a certain way.