The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, called on the EU leadership to urgently obtain from Hungary the unblocking of 6.6 billion euros intended for assistance to Ukraine.

  • The EU must urgently resolve the issue of Hungary blocking 6.6 billion euros intended for Ukraine's assistance.
  • Efforts are being made to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in EU countries to enhance Ukraine's defense and security capabilities.
  • Borrell emphasizes the need for immediate assistance and financial support for Ukraine to compensate for expenses and continue strengthening the country's defense capabilities.
  • The EU ministers stress the urgency of unblocking the funds allocated for Ukraine and highlight that these funds rightfully belong to Ukraine for its defense needs.
  • Discussions are ongoing regarding the training of Ukrainian military personnel close to Ukraine, with considerations for potential risks and safety measures.

Borrell demands that the EU end Hungary's blocking of money for Ukraine

The head of European diplomacy notes that the EU leadership should urgently release funds for Ukraine blocked by Hungary, allocated from a special fund for assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the European Peace Fund.

We also discussed funding issues. The ministers agreed that it is an urgent matter to unlock €6.6 billion from the aid fund for Ukraine. This known amount of money, which has been blocked for many months already within the European Peace Fund. Many of the ministers repeated that today this is not the money that belongs to Ukraine, Borrell stressed.

Borrell demands that the EU get rid of Hungary's blocking of money for Ukraine
Viktor Orban

He emphasized that these funds belong to Ukraine and should compensate for the incurred expenses.

Ukraine has already received the relevant materials, so these countries should receive compensation, - Borrell explains.

He noted that he continues to look for solutions to counteract the problem of blocking money for Ukraine by Hungary.

What assistance does the EU still plan to provide to Ukraine

In a comment to the journalists of the Voice of America, Borrell noted that the EU wants to increase the number of Ukrainian military personnel who will be able to undergo training on the territory of EU countries.

According to him, the EU agreed that training of the Ukrainian military will take place as close as possible to Ukraine, but not on its territory.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Paul Jonson, says that the territory of Ukraine, in theory, can still be involved in the training program in a certain way.

It is necessary to understand that there are risks. Because if you start doing it at the level of a brigade or battalion - that is, from a thousand to 5 thousand people - it puts these people, whom we will train, under a significant threat. And if you take small groups, from demining, for example - no problems. This can be done quite safely in Ukraine as well, - explained the head of the Estonian Defense Ministry, Hanno Pevkur.

