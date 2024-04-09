Brazil initiates criminal proceedings against Elon Musk for obstructing justice
Category
World
Publication date

Brazil initiates criminal proceedings against Elon Musk for obstructing justice

Elon Musk
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The Supreme Court of Brazil has started investigating the "obstruction of justice" by American billionaire Elon Musk.

Criminal investigation against Elon Musk

In a document published by the court, Bloomberg writes that Judge Alexandre de Moraes said that the billionaire "launched a disinformation campaign."

The documents also allege that X — formerly known as Twitter — is abusing its economic power to "unlawfully influence public opinion."

Musk was also included in the criminal investigation, studying the anti-democratic actions of the so-called "digital militias".

What did Elon Musk do

The court filing comes after Musk said he would defy court orders and lift restrictions placed on some X accounts in Brazil.

It's unclear which accounts Musk was referring to. As of Sunday evening, April 7, several accounts linked to right-wing Brazilian business people and former politicians remained blocked.

The billionaire criticized Moraes in several of his social media posts over the weekend, accusing the judge of betraying the Constitution and calling for his impeachment.

In his post on Saturday, Musk also said that a Brazilian court is threatening to end access to X in the country.

On April 7, local media reported that network operators had been warned of the possible need to block access to Platform X.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Musk denies the Russian army's use of Starlink on the front lines
Elon Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US launches investigation against Musk's Space X for Russia's alledged Starlink use
Elon Musk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media reports Elon Musk's Starlink terminals became target for buying on black market worldwide
Elon Musk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?