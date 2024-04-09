Brazil initiates criminal proceedings against Elon Musk for obstructing justice

The Supreme Court of Brazil has started investigating the "obstruction of justice" by American billionaire Elon Musk.

Criminal investigation against Elon Musk

In a document published by the court, Bloomberg writes that Judge Alexandre de Moraes said that the billionaire "launched a disinformation campaign."

The documents also allege that X — formerly known as Twitter — is abusing its economic power to "unlawfully influence public opinion."

Musk was also included in the criminal investigation, studying the anti-democratic actions of the so-called "digital militias".

What did Elon Musk do

The court filing comes after Musk said he would defy court orders and lift restrictions placed on some X accounts in Brazil.

It's unclear which accounts Musk was referring to. As of Sunday evening, April 7, several accounts linked to right-wing Brazilian business people and former politicians remained blocked.

The billionaire criticized Moraes in several of his social media posts over the weekend, accusing the judge of betraying the Constitution and calling for his impeachment.

Coming shortly, 𝕏 will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law.



This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached.



Shame @Alexandre, shame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

In his post on Saturday, Musk also said that a Brazilian court is threatening to end access to X in the country.