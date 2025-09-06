Brazil is considering producing its own nuclear weapons

Brazil may have to develop its own nuclear weapons in the future to guarantee its security.

Brazil wants to have nuclear weapons in the future

This statement was made by the Minister of Mining and Energy of Brazil, Alexandre Silveira.

These words were spoken by him during the appointment of new directors of the National Nuclear Safety Agency (ANSN) and the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of Brazil, which took place in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Silveira, the potential need for Brazil to create its own nuclear weapons will be associated with growing geopolitical disputes and instability in the international arena.

The minister stressed that the Brazilian Constitution currently limits the use of nuclear energy to peaceful purposes, such as electricity generation and nuclear medicine. However, he stressed that the topic should be discussed from a long-term strategic perspective.