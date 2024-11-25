The British government has imposed sanctions against 30 vessels from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which transport Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.

What is known about Britain's largest sanctions against the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

The press service of the British government notes that over the past year, half of the ships of Russia's shadow fleet transported oil worth more than $4.3 billion.

The total number of oil tankers from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which fell under the sanctions of Great Britain, increased to 73 vessels.

Insurance companies servicing this fleet were also sanctioned.

Shadow fleet of the Russian Federation

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Lammy, noted that it is necessary to continue and intensify the pressure on the Kremlin, because the income of the aggressor country from the sale of oil is used to finance the criminal war against Ukraine.

At the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy, Lemmi called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine with military and financial aid.

He also raised the issue of migration, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and working together to strengthen defenses within the framework of the Global Combat Aviation Program.

Limiting the transportation of Russian oil, including the companies that insure these vessels, is essential to maintaining common security: stopping the Kremlin's war machine, clearing shipping lanes of dangerous traffic and protecting international trade to make room for development, the British government said in a statement. Share

Which Russian insurance companies have come under British sanctions

VSK is a top five insurance company on the Russian market, represented in most regions of the country.

Alfastrakhovanye is also one of the largest insurance groups in the Russian Federation, belonging to the Alfa Group consortium.

Now the assets of these companies in Great Britain will be frozen.