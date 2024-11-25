The British government has imposed sanctions against 30 vessels from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which transport Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions.
Points of attention
- Britain imposed sanctions on 30 vessels from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation for bypassing Western sanctions by transporting oil.
- The shadow fleet transported over $4.3 billion worth of oil in a year, leading to drastic measures from the British government.
- Sanctions on insurance companies servicing the shadow fleet are crucial for disrupting financial resources for war efforts and protecting international trade.
- The head of the British Foreign Ministry called for increased pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine, and sanctions against insurance companies.
- Top Russian insurance companies like VSK and Alfastrakhovanye, serving the shadow fleet, have been sanctioned.
What is known about Britain's largest sanctions against the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation
The press service of the British government notes that over the past year, half of the ships of Russia's shadow fleet transported oil worth more than $4.3 billion.
The total number of oil tankers from the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, which fell under the sanctions of Great Britain, increased to 73 vessels.
Insurance companies servicing this fleet were also sanctioned.
The head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain, David Lammy, noted that it is necessary to continue and intensify the pressure on the Kremlin, because the income of the aggressor country from the sale of oil is used to finance the criminal war against Ukraine.
At the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy, Lemmi called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine with military and financial aid.
He also raised the issue of migration, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and working together to strengthen defenses within the framework of the Global Combat Aviation Program.
Which Russian insurance companies have come under British sanctions
VSK is a top five insurance company on the Russian market, represented in most regions of the country.
Alfastrakhovanye is also one of the largest insurance groups in the Russian Federation, belonging to the Alfa Group consortium.
Now the assets of these companies in Great Britain will be frozen.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-