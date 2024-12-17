The UK government has expanded the list of Russian shadow fleet vessels that will be subject to sanctions for illegal attempts to circumvent Western restrictions on the transportation and sale of Russian oil.

What is known about Britain's expansion of sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet?

It is noted that sanctions were imposed against 20 vessels that tried to circumvent restrictions on the sale of Russian oil.

As Putin's oil revenues continue to fuel the fires of his illegal war, Ukrainian families are enduring cold, dark nights, often without heating, light, or electricity, while facing constant missile attacks from Russia, said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Share

He noted that the imposition of these sanctions would increase pressure on the already undermined military economy of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Tanker of the Russian shadow fleet

The vessels targeted include the Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies, and Mianzimu, each of which transported more than 4 million barrels of Russian oil this year.

The sanctions restrict or prohibit their movement and access to some British ports.

The UK has imposed sanctions on more than 100 vessels carrying Russian energy, including 93 oil tankers, more than any other country.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on a wide range of vessels used by Moscow to circumvent restrictions on the export of Russian oil and other goods. The vessels in the shadow fleet are not regulated or insured by traditional Western suppliers.

What danger do the ships of the Russian shadow fleet pose?

Following the JEF leaders' summit held in Tallinn, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom agreed to oppose Russia's use of a shadow fleet to transport its own oil to circumvent sanctions.

It is noted that Russia's use of a shadow fleet to sell its own oil in circumvention of Western sanctions poses risks to the environment, maritime security, international maritime trade, and international maritime shipping.

In particular, two Russian tankers, Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239, sank in the Kerch Strait. During a severe storm, waves breached the hulls of the vessels.

As reported by Russian media, one of the tankers was so seriously damaged that it was practically cut in half.