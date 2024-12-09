Britain has adopted new sanctions against the smuggling of Russian gold

Britain introduced new sanctions against the illegal trade in gold. This will reduce Russia's ability to finance the war against Ukraine. This is stated in the statement of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gold sanctions. Britain punished smugglers associated with Russia

As part of sanctions, the British government froze the assets of four people involved in gold smuggling from Russia.

Also, the assets of another person who bought Russian gold worth more than 300 million dollars and thereby ensured the income of the Russian Federation were frozen.

The British Foreign Office stressed that the illegal trade in gold is "an attack on the legal trade in a valuable commodity that fuels corruption, undermines the rule of law and entrenches human rights violations."

Russia uses the illegal trade in gold to launder money and circumvent sanctions, thereby supporting Putin's military actions, the agency added. Share

Sanctions against Russian gold

After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against Russian gold. They include a ban on imports.

In particular, it became known on June 28, 2022, about the American sanctions, which included a ban on the import of Russian gold. But they concerned only the gold that was on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The United Arab Emirates has become a key hub for Russian gold trade after Western sanctions cut off Russia's more traditional export routes.