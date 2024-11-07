Britain on Thursday announced the introduction of the largest package of anti-Russian restrictions from May 2023 against the Russian military-industrial complex and Russian-backed mercenary groups

Which includes the largest package of British sanctions against the Russian Federation

As noted by the British government, the sanctions include suppliers who support military production in Russia, pro-Kremlin mercenary groups operating in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as a GRU agent involved in an attack using the nerve agent "Novachok" in Salisbury.

The purpose of these measures is to limit the access of the Russian armed forces to machine tools, microelectronics and drones.

The sanctions also affected companies from China, Turkey and Central Asia that support Russia by supplying equipment for the production of military equipment.

The announcement of sanctions came on the eve of the European Political Community summit in Budapest, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to discuss countering Russia's destabilizing actions in Europe and express support for Ukraine.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized that the new measures are aimed at undermining Russia's influence in Africa and limiting the supply of critical equipment for the Russian army. Share

The sanctions continue Britain's efforts to combat Russian malignity, which have already included actions against Russia's "shadow fleet", cracking down on the use of banned chemical weapons and curbing pro-Kremlin media outlets that spread disinformation.

Britain has imposed sanctions against vessels and organizations associated with Russian LNG

As noted by the British government, LNG is an important source of income for the Russian economy, and Russia aims to increase its share of the world market from 8% to 20%.

Previously, Britain, together with the USA and the European Union, had already imposed sanctions against "Arctic LNG 2", which led to a reduction in its production.

The new sanctions concern companies and vessels involved in key Russian energy projects. In total, 15 vessels and organizations related to Russian LNG were sanctioned.

Vessels subject to restrictions include:

PIONEER (IMO 9256602)

ASYA ENERGY (IMO 9216298)

NOVA ENERGY (IMO 9324277)

NORTHERN SKY (IMO 9953523)

SCF LA PEROUSE (IMO 9849887)

The operators of these vessels were also sanctioned:

OCEAN SPEEDSTAR SOLUTIONS OPC is an operator of PIONEER and ASYA ENERGY

WHITE FOX SHIP MANAGEMENT is the operator of NORTH SKY

Under UK law, these vessels are prohibited from entering UK ports and may face other restrictions, including arrest and refusal of registration.