Britain plans revolutionary defense reform amid Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Britain plans revolutionary defense reform amid Russia's war against Ukraine

Britain
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a major military modernization in response to the growing global threat.

Points of attention

  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a revolutionary defense reform plan in response to the growing global threats, including the war in Ukraine and increased Russian aggression.
  • The plan includes building up to 12 new attack submarines, investing billions in nuclear weapons, drones, digital technology, purchasing 7,000 long-range weapons, and establishing a new cyber command to enhance defense capabilities.
  • The UK's armed forces are moving into 'combat readiness' mode to demonstrate willingness to keep peace by force if necessary in the face of powerful army threats.

Britain is moving into “combat readiness” mode — Starmer

He stated this at a press conference.

He said the government plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest billions of pounds in nuclear weapons, drones and digital technology.

He said the UK's armed forces must move to "combat readiness" within the next few years.

Starmer called the current threat more serious and unpredictable than during the Cold War, pointing to the war in Ukraine, new nuclear risks, cyberattacks and increased Russian aggression.

When we are threatened by states with powerful armies, the best deterrent is to demonstrate our own willingness to keep the peace, by force if necessary.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Britain

The military strategy also includes the purchase of up to 7,000 units of British-made long-range weapons and the creation of a new cyber command.

In addition, more than £1.5 billion will be allocated to improving housing for the military to stimulate recruitment and retention of personnel in the army, whose numbers have fallen to their lowest level in two centuries.

This strategy comes amid heightened military tensions over the war in Ukraine, the changing U.S. stance in Europe, and escalating global conflicts. It aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in a rapidly changing world.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?