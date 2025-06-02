Britain plans revolutionary defense reform amid Russia's war against Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a major military modernization in response to the growing global threat.

Britain is moving into “combat readiness” mode — Starmer

He stated this at a press conference.

He said the government plans to build up to 12 new attack submarines and invest billions of pounds in nuclear weapons, drones and digital technology.

He said the UK's armed forces must move to "combat readiness" within the next few years.

Starmer called the current threat more serious and unpredictable than during the Cold War, pointing to the war in Ukraine, new nuclear risks, cyberattacks and increased Russian aggression.

When we are threatened by states with powerful armies, the best deterrent is to demonstrate our own willingness to keep the peace, by force if necessary. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain

The military strategy also includes the purchase of up to 7,000 units of British-made long-range weapons and the creation of a new cyber command.

In addition, more than £1.5 billion will be allocated to improving housing for the military to stimulate recruitment and retention of personnel in the army, whose numbers have fallen to their lowest level in two centuries. Share

This strategy comes amid heightened military tensions over the war in Ukraine, the changing U.S. stance in Europe, and escalating global conflicts. It aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in a rapidly changing world.