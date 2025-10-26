"Britain's wrong choice". Tusk called the biggest mistake in the history of the EU

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he does not fully understand the decision of former British Prime Minister David Cameron to organize a referendum on the country's exit from the EU in 2016.

Tusk called Brexit a mistake for Britain

Tusk recalled that at that time he was the President of the European Council.

I believe this is one of the biggest mistakes in our (common European — ed.) history. And today, in my opinion, it is much more obvious. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to the Polish government official, the United Kingdom is not only a part, but also the source of the values and principles of a united Europe.

When we here in Poland were talking about our future membership in the EU in the early 1990s, one of the strongest arguments in favor of Poland joining the EU was the fact that the United Kingdom was part of it. Share

According to the Polish Prime Minister, he continues to respect Cameron, but still cannot understand how he could so frivolously risk the fate of his own state.

I'm not going to blame anyone, because it was a self-decision of your citizens. But Cameron was very frank with me. He was absolutely certain that he would win the referendum, and it was one of the biggest mistakes in our history to hold a referendum with the illusion that he would win, when the reason for it was very small.

Britain left the European Union on the night of February 1, 2020.