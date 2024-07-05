On July 5, the British PM, Rishi Sunak, officially announced that he was leaving office after his political party's resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections.
Points of attention
- After Sunak's resignation, Sir Keir Starmer from the Labour Party will become the country's new prime minister.
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to this development by congratulating the new leader of the Labor Party and expressing hope for continued cooperation.
- The arrival of a new head of government may change the work of Great Britain and its cooperation with Kyiv.
Sunak resigns: the first details
The head of the British government announced his decision during a briefing near his residence on Downing Street.
According to journalists, this was Rishi Sunak's last public statement as Prime Minister.
The politician said that he will soon meet with King Charles III to formally resign.
In addition, he apologised to the voters, who "sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change".
It is also worth noting that Sunak will resign as leader of the Conservative Party.
Who will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain
On July 4, early elections were held in the lower house of the parliament.
The victory was won by the opposition Labor Party led by Sir Keir Starmer.
What is important to understand is that he will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.
Rishi Sunak says Labour leader Keir Starmer, who will soon replace him, is decent.
It is worth noting that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to the change of power in Britain, one of Kyiv's main allies.
He congratulated the Labour Party and its leader, Keir Starmer, on their convincing victory in the elections and noted that he expects continued cooperation.
