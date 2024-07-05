On July 5, the British PM, Rishi Sunak, officially announced that he was leaving office after his political party's resounding defeat in the parliamentary elections.

Sunak resigns: the first details

The head of the British government announced his decision during a briefing near his residence on Downing Street.

According to journalists, this was Rishi Sunak's last public statement as Prime Minister.

The politician said that he will soon meet with King Charles III to formally resign.

In addition, he apologised to the voters, who "sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change".

It is also worth noting that Sunak will resign as leader of the Conservative Party.

After this result, I will resign as party leader, not immediately, but as soon as formal arrangements are made for the election of my successor. Rishi Sunak Prime Minister of Great Britain

Who will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain

On July 4, early elections were held in the lower house of the parliament.

The victory was won by the opposition Labor Party led by Sir Keir Starmer.

What is important to understand is that he will become the new Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Rishi Sunak says Labour leader Keir Starmer, who will soon replace him, is decent.

Regardless of our differences in this campaign, he is a decent person whom I respect, — emphasised the current head of government. Share

It is worth noting that Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already reacted to the change of power in Britain, one of Kyiv's main allies.