The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, announced the Russian trail in the murder of public figure Iryna Farion.
What was Russia's goal in the Farion murder?
Budanov noted that the aggressor country Russia is trying by all means to create a split in Ukrainian society.
The head of the GUR emphasized that the murder of Iryna Farion is a challenge for the entire Ukrainian society.
He added that this crime is directed against the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians.
According to the head of the GUR, the right to freely express one's opinion is the foundation of freedom, and those who encroach on it should be punished.
What is known about the farewell to Iryna Farion
In Lviv, on July 22, a burial ceremony was held for linguist, ex-deputy of parliament, public figure Iryna Farion, who was shot near her home three days ago.
The funeral ceremony began in the Garrison Church of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul.
Lviv residents also said goodbye to Iryna Farion on Rynok Square.
Near the Town Hall, a Lviv trumpeter played a melody in memory of an outstanding Ukrainian woman.
Farion will be buried in the central alley, not far from the grave of composer Volodymyr Ivasyuk.
In the evening of July 19, an unknown person shot 60-year-old Lviv Polytechnic professor Iryna Farion in the head.
The attack happened near her house. The attacker managed to escape, and the woman was hospitalized in critical condition. According to doctors, she was in a deep cerebral coma. In a few hours, doctors announced the death of Farion.
The attack on her is being investigated as an intentional homicide. Among the main versions are her social activities and personal dislike of the criminal. Also, they do not reject the "Russian trace" in the crime.