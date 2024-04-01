According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, by attacking Ukraine with Zircon missiles, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to penetrate Ukrainian air defense systems.
What Budanov says about the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine by "Zirkons"
Budanov refuted the statement that war criminals of the Russian army are trying to intimidate Ukrainians with the "Zirkon" launchers.
Budanov on the state of aviation of the Russian Federation
The head of the GUR emphasized that currently the aviation of the Russian Federation is in a deplorable state.
He noted that for a long time no one recorded the use of Tu-160 aircraft by Russia.
He also reminded that missiles are launched exclusively by Tu-95. According to Budanov, Tu-160s are not used for this purpose, their resources are preserved.
