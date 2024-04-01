According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, by attacking Ukraine with Zircon missiles, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is trying to penetrate Ukrainian air defense systems.

What Budanov says about the attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine by "Zirkons"

Budanov refuted the statement that war criminals of the Russian army are trying to intimidate Ukrainians with the "Zirkon" launchers.

Budanov refuted the statement that war criminals of the Russian army are trying to intimidate Ukrainians with the "Zirkon" launchers.

This is, to put it mildly, an incorrect statement. Yes, to put it more diplomatically. The Zircon missile is primarily an anti-ship missile, this must be remembered. It actually has quite serious tactical and technical characteristics. By using Zircons, the Russian Federation hopes that it will be able to penetrate our air defense system — that's the whole logic. There is nothing else there, Budanov explains.

Budanov on the state of aviation of the Russian Federation

The head of the GUR emphasized that currently the aviation of the Russian Federation is in a deplorable state.

The head of the GUR emphasized that currently the aviation of the Russian Federation is in a deplorable state.

All the Russians are doing is purely supporting their condition so that they can take off and launch missiles. As for the Tu-95, everyone can see that their entire activity is a flight from one airfield to another, loading missiles, then takeoff, missile launch and departure, Budanov emphasized.

He noted that for a long time no one recorded the use of Tu-160 aircraft by Russia.

He noted that for a long time no one recorded the use of Tu-160 aircraft by Russia.

Tu-22 aircraft are used quite limitedly for X-22 launches, and, approximately, once a week, no more. They have big problems. In their documents, especially regarding the Tu-22, they directly write that it is necessary to finish their resource and, in principle, forget about this type of aviation, Budanov noted. — And regarding the years of aviation. So what kind of aviation do we have? She is the same age, but still she flies and can perform the assigned tasks, — emphasized the head of the GUR.

He also reminded that missiles are launched exclusively by Tu-95. According to Budanov, Tu-160s are not used for this purpose, their resources are preserved.