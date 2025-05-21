The Security Service has documented new crimes committed by sanctioned Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov. According to the case materials, he popularizes the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, calls for the seizure of Ukraine, and justifies war crimes committed by racists.

Russian propagandist Kiselyov received new suspicion from the SSU

The figurehead is part of Putin's media pool, which is why he remains the host of one of the main mouthpieces of Moscow propaganda — the program "News of the Week" on the Kremlin's central channel "Russia 1".

For example, Kiselyov regularly spreads fake news about the internal situation in Ukraine and its international relations.

The defendant also tries to justify the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order in our state and the seizure of its territory.

Let us remind you that these are not Kiselyov's first crimes. The SBU has been regularly documenting his subversive activities since the beginning of the full-scale war.

As a result, in March 2022, investigators from the Security Service in absentia informed him of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Now, based on additional evidence and expert opinions, the SBU has notified Dmytro Kyseliov in absentia of a new suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or at seizing state power, committed with the use of mass media);

Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences);

Article 436 (war propaganda);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Since the perpetrator is hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.