US Congresswoman of Ukrainian origin, Republican Victoria Spartz, stated that Ukrainians should cede territories and demand the resignation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Spartz does not understand why Ukraine wants to return territories occupied by Russia

Speaking to The Telegraph before her town hall speech, Spartz said:

I just don't understand how they (Ukraine — ed.) can demand the preservation of territories (occupied by the Russian Federation — ed.). If they had won the war, it would have been a completely different matter. Share

Spartz insists that there are "no easy solutions" to the current situation, and the war must be won quickly, otherwise what lasts a long time "doesn't end very well for democracies."

The Telegraph writes that Spartz has a contempt for former US President Joe Biden that "can only be compared to the contempt with which she treats the president of Ukraine."

After his infamous Oval Office altercation with Trump, Ms. Spartz accused Mr. Zelensky of doing a “disservice to the Ukrainian people” and “insulting the American president.” Share

She called on the Ukrainian people to vote against their war-making leader in order to achieve lasting peace.

They will have an election, and if they elect him, they will lose the rest of the country.

By the way, Spartz is the first and only Ukrainian-born congresswoman, and previously supported providing aid to Kyiv. But she later changed her position and voted against transferring $61 billion in aid to Ukraine.