Celebrating Rosh Hashanah. More than 30,000 Hasidim arrived in Uman — video

Almost 30,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Part could not reach because of Iranian shelling of Israel.

As reported in the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, more than 30,000 Hasidim have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

More than 14,000 willing Hasidic pilgrims could not reach Uman. Some of them are due to yesterday's massive shelling of Israel by Iran and the closure of airspace and cancellation of flights, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine noted.

Around 10,000 Bratslav Hasids took part in the Tikun a-Klali mass prayer in Uman at noon on October 2. Pilgrims also pray for peace in Ukraine.

It is noted that security and law and order in Uman are monitored by policemen, national guardsmen, rescuers of the State Emergency Service, the medical service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and others.

Every pilgrim goes through a thorough check in Uman — there are roadblocks with introscopes, scanners and special metal detector frames at the three entrances to the pilgrimage area. Interpreters work in the field. According to OEOU, policemen check people, their belongings and vehicles.

What is known about the celebration of Rosh Hashanah

In Uman there is the grave of the tzaddik (righteous man) Nachman, the founder of the so-called Bratslav current of Hasidism, one of the most revered shrines and a place of pilgrimage for representatives of this current.

All Jews from this stream of Hasidism consider it their duty to visit the grave of Tzadik Nachman at least once in their life and believe that the new year, if they meet him on the holiday of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, will certainly be happy for them.