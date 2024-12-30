Chemical companies linked to Russian billionaires play a significant role in the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

How chemical companies controlled by Russian billionaires are helping the Kremlin wage war against Ukraine

According to the results of an analysis conducted by Reuters journalists, it was found that chemical plants, partially or fully controlled by such Russian billionaires as Roman Abramovich, Vagit Alekperov, Dmitry Mazepin, Andrey Melnichenko, and Iskander Makhmudov, carried out more than 75% of all supplies of chemicals for the production of explosives for the needs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the deliveries were made from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine until September 2024.

In particular, 5 chemical companies controlled by Russian billionaires produced and supplied RDX and HMX components for artillery shells and missiles.

These billionaires are under Western sanctions, but the same cannot be said about their businesses.

Chemical plant in the Russian Federation

The companies claim that they are engaged in the supply of only civilian products, however, information about rail transportation, as well as tax invoices, indicate that the products are used for military purposes.

What components did the chemical plants of Russian billionaires supply to the criminal army of the Russian Federation?

The Eurochem and Uralchem plants, associated with Melnychenko and Mazepin, supplied nitric and acetic acids, which are used in explosives.

At the same time, Alekperov and Abramovich's enterprises supplied toluene, a component for TNT.

Anna Nagourny, an expert on logistics networks, emphasizes that Russia's civilian chemical industry has become a critical component of the Kremlin's military efforts.