China is scaring the world with a global nuclear conflict amid Trump's statements

China has warned of the threat of global nuclear conflict after US statements about resuming nuclear weapons testing.

China responds to Trump's statements about US increasing nuclear weapons testing

On November 27, the contents of the statement of the Information Department of the State Council of the PRC, which was published in the White Paper on Arms Control, were announced.

It says that China is concerned about US statements about resuming nuclear weapons testing to "level up" with competitors.

The statement clearly states that the resumption of tests of this type of weapon will lead to increased risks of global nuclear conflict.

China said it adheres to an "extremely restrained" policy in developing nuclear weapons and will never enter a nuclear arms race. The document highlighted that some countries continue to change their nuclear policies, increasing nuclear deterrence and combat capabilities. Share

China's statement came in response to US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that the US would resume nuclear weapons testing "very soon".

According to US government estimates, although China's arsenal is smaller than that of the US and Russia, it is actively modernizing and expanding. China last conducted a nuclear test in 1996, but continues to test nuclear-capable missiles and hypersonic warheads capable of avoiding interception.

China's new statement underscores the country's intention to further develop strategic deterrence capabilities, including nuclear forces, over the next five years, but without engaging in an arms race.