As a result of a cyberattack on US Treasury Department resources, hackers from China gained access to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's computer and about 50 unclassified files.

What is known about the hacking of the US Treasury Secretary's computer by Chinese hackers?

It is noted that the computers of Yellen's deputies, Wally Adeyemo and Brad Smith, were also hacked.

Because of this, the US Treasury Department admitted that a new cyberattack, in which hackers from China are suspected, affected senior American officials.

It is emphasized that the cybercriminals were interested in US policy on sanctions, intelligence, and international affairs, but they did not attempt to hack email or secret systems.

During Wednesday and Thursday, January 14-15, representatives from the US Treasury Department were at the Capitol, where they held briefings for congressional aides and lawmakers regarding this cyberattack.

The discussion took place, in particular, against the backdrop of a hearing in the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday on the confirmation of Scott Bessant for the position of Treasury Secretary, a candidate proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump.

In particular, it was recognized that Chinese hackers gained access to more than 400 laptops and desktop computers of employees and senior management of the department.

In particular, the attackers obtained the logins and passwords of some employees, as well as access to over three thousand files on personal computers.

Chinese officials deny US accusations of involvement in cyberattacks.

What is known about the consequences of previous attacks by Chinese hackers on strategic electronic resources in the United States?

It is emphasized that such actions demonstrate Beijing's determination in seeking to obtain intelligence on its key rival in the global struggle for dominance.

According to senior officials, a number of Chinese companies that could be subject to US sanctions represent key interests for the Chinese government.