Coalition of armoured vehicles in support of Ukraine starts in Warsaw: details
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Armored vehicles
The first meeting of representatives of member countries of the Coalition of Armored Vehicles in Support of Ukraine took place in Poland.

Coalition of armoured vehicles in support of Ukraine

Ukraine's MOD notes that at the meeting, a position was developed regarding strengthening the AFU technical part with specific samples of armoured vehicles and the organization of their repair system.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by the MOD deputy chief, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk.

The coalition of armoured vehicles aims to strengthen the shield of the Ukrainian Defence Forces through joint efforts to increase our army's capabilities in the fight against the Russian aggressor and ensure the effective functioning, maintenance, and repair of equipment and weapons samples provided to us by allies.

Poland and Germany proposed to start such a coalition. Great Britain, Sweden, and Italy supported it.

What will the coalition of armoured vehicles do?

Four syndicates have been created within the Coalition of Armored Vehicles. Each syndicate is assigned specific tasks:

  • supply of weapons and ammunition for Western armoured vehicles;

  • their maintenance and repair;

  • training of crews and technical personnel;

  • working out the effective tactics of using armoured vehicles on the battlefield.

Havryliuk said that this is a significant initiative of our allies, given the problems the Armed Forces have with repairing foreign-type armoured vehicles.

The previous success of the Coalition in support of Ukraine, in particular the Tank Coalition, shows the potential for further development and cooperation in the field of armored vehicles.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, within the framework of the newly created Coalition, an appropriate road map will be developed that will correspond to the development strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the long term, the member countries of the Tank Coalition and the Armored Vehicle Coalition will help create the future armoured park of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and establish an industrial partnership with Ukraine.

