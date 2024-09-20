Brazil is reeling from record drought in what is the world's largest coffee producer. This provokes a sharp rise in coffee prices around the world.

What is known about the likely sharp rise in coffee prices

It is noted that such a severe drought has not been recorded in Brazil in the last 70 years.

According to the report of the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at the School of Agribusiness of the University of São Paulo, the coffee bean harvesting season ends in September, which has not undergone any changes compared to last year.

However, due to the drought, farmers are unable to start preparations for the 2025-26 season.

Coffee

The second largest producer of coffee in the world is Vietnam, which is also experiencing severe drought and high temperatures that affect the harvest.

Due to the shortage of offers from producers from both countries, coffee prices in the world began to rise.

It is noted that market participants are closely monitoring how coffee in Brazil tolerates adverse weather conditions, due to which the flowering period may be at risk, and because of this, there may be no coffee beans at all.

This can lead to reduced coffee yields. As the market tends to anticipate such movements, we have already seen the prices of Arabica in New York and Robusta in Europe trading at higher levels, says Felipe Serigata, coordinator of the master's program in agribusiness at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, University of São Paulo . Share

How much have coffee prices increased over the past year

It is emphasized that the peak of coffee price growth is yet to come. In particular, the record price increase set in the late 1970s, after a severe frost destroyed 70% of coffee plantations in Brazil, has yet to be surpassed.

However, coffee prices have been rising rapidly in recent years.

In August, the International Coffee Organization's Composite Indicator Price, which combines the prices of several types of green coffee beans, averaged $2.38 per pound (about UAH 98). This is almost 55% higher than the prices for the same period last year.

In part, the increase in price is also influenced by increased demand from Asian countries. In addition, weather conditions affect price growth.