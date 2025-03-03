Russian Railways, the monopoly railway company, reports a 9.3% decrease in cargo transportation volumes in February compared to February last year, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported.
Russian Railways is approaching collapse
The most significant declines were in the volumes of grain transportation (28.7%), building materials (26%), ferrous metals (13.1%), and oil (4.9%).
This indicates a gradual "slump" of the Russian economy and is one of the harbingers of an economic crisis. Over time, the "railway" statistics will inevitably affect the indicators of revenues to the Russian budget.
Previously, the Central Railways also reported that Russian Railways was forced to reduce funding for large-scale railway infrastructure development projects due to the war.
There have also been reports of mass layoffs at one of Russia's key engineering plants, which serves Russian railways.