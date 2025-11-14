"Collectors of martyrs". Russia will recruit about 12,000 North Korean citizens to work in Alabuga

Russia plans to recruit 12,000 workers from North Korea (DPRK) to assemble Shahed attack drones in Alabuz, Tatarstan.

According to the GUR, at the end of October 2025, a meeting of Russian government officials with representatives of the North Korean company Jihyang Technology Trade Company took place at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This company is responsible for recruiting and sending North Koreans to work abroad.

Shaheed production workshop in Alabuga

North Koreans will receive $2.50 per hour for their work, the DIU reports.

The shift for the workers will last at least 12 hours. They will work in the Alabuga economic zone, in Tatarstan. Share

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian enterprises in Alabuz. For example, on June 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a UAV production plant with drones.