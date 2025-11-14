"Collectors of martyrs". Russia will recruit about 12,000 North Korean citizens to work in Alabuga
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
shaheed
Russia plans to recruit 12,000 workers from North Korea (DPRK) to assemble Shahed attack drones in Alabuz, Tatarstan.

  • Russia intends to recruit 12,000 North Korean workers to produce Shahed attack drones in Alabuga, Tatarstan, at a rate of $2.50 per hour.
  • The workers will be employed by Jihyang Technology Trade Company and work 12-hour shifts in the Alabuga economic zone.
  • This initiative comes after Russian enterprises in Alabuga faced attacks from Ukrainian forces, highlighting the geopolitical tensions in the region.

North Korean collectors of shaheeds will arrive in Alabuga — DIU

According to the GUR, at the end of October 2025, a meeting of Russian government officials with representatives of the North Korean company Jihyang Technology Trade Company took place at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This company is responsible for recruiting and sending North Koreans to work abroad.

Shaheed production workshop in Alabuga

North Koreans will receive $2.50 per hour for their work, the DIU reports.

The shift for the workers will last at least 12 hours. They will work in the Alabuga economic zone, in Tatarstan.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian enterprises in Alabuz. For example, on June 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a UAV production plant with drones.

