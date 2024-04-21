Combat path from Donetsk airport. TRC serviceman with call sign "Cyborg" about ATO, summonses and myths about mobilisation

"Cyborg" told online.ua how he took part in the battles for the Donetsk airport, what excuses men invent about mobilization, what myths about the TRC spread by Russian propaganda, and how they used to treat ATO soldiers.

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Roman was already on his way to his military unit by the first bus. During his entire service period, "Cyborg" received 13 wounds. Because of them, he could no longer fight on the front lines and joined the TRC.

Roman Syvkiv, with the call sign "Cyborg," was a gardener in civilian life. In 2014, he volunteered at the front. "Cyborg" defended Donetsk airport, freed Pisky, and participated in battles in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The difference between ATO and full-scale war

I gave my best years to benefit Ukrainian society. I went to war at 25; now I am 34. I spent my most energetic years in the war.

I received 13 injuries and survived, thanks to the fact that I know how to provide first aid. I had bullet and shrapnel wounds to my legs, arms, and back. The right kidney was ultimately "black". One more time, a fragment pierced the helmet, but it was saved by high-quality and correctly selected ammunition.

I received the call sign "Cyborg" because I was the only one in my brigade who defended the Donetsk airport. He fought in the village of Pisky in the Donetsk region. Then I was the Donetsk airport, and then in the Luhansk region — it was Shchastya, Stanytsia Luhanska, Dmytrivka, and Pobieda. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

However, comparing ATO and a full-scale invasion is impossible — they are two different war formats. Now, there is no such thing as a ceasefire.

International organisations imposed their bans, which we had to follow. We cannot be shelled with impunity when we do not respond through the OSCE.

Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv with his comrades during service in the ATO (photo: instagram.com/007_hub)

Since 2022, there have been far more civilian casualties than before. The enemy is shelling peaceful cities, destroying civilian buildings, hospitals and schools.

Our motivation is to destroy the enemy. And it has not changed since 2014, because the Russians are still in our territories. Share

A reservation from mobilisation won't protect against the Russians

Has anyone wondered what a Russian soldier would do with a Lviv man or woman? God forbid if they reach this territory. And I will say it will be — a Russian passport and [a punch] with the rifle in the chest.

The Russians will shoot in the back, then no one will hide behind the reservation that he is a father of many children, a student or the Constitution of Ukraine. No one asks about his health.

I wasn't born in camouflage, either. My mother did not give birth to me in a bulletproof vest, a helmet and with a rifle in her hands. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

I am a professional gardener, and I also grew wheat for bread. I left the seedlings and, with them, a peaceful, calm life. I wouldn't have been called up if I hadn't come myself.

I served at the front from August 2014 to November 2017. On February 24, at 4 a.m., I went to his combat brigade again. I took the first bus to the east with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade.

Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv in March 2022 (photo: instagram.com/007_hub)

What Ukrainians need to understand about TRC

According to the Ukrainian MOD decision, I was transferred to the TRC because of my limited suitability for military service. The order was read in the evening, and in the morning, I had to arrive at his new place of service duty.

It is important for Ukrainians to finally understand that the TRC are staffed by military personnel who have passed the front and can't continue to fight because of their health. We are constantly asked by civilians: "Why are you not at the front?". Share

I can pull out a huge folder with all my injuries and answer why I'm not at the front. Every service member who serves with me can, too.

There was a case when I checked the military registration documents of one Ukrainian citizen. And he screwed me. We arrested him.

And then there is a cry from the Lviv grandmother: "Where are you packing the boy?". She started filming it on her phone and posted it on social media. A person sees a provocative picture, and immediately likes, shares, comments. Share

People say that nothing has changed in the state, and those who sit in offices are still sitting there. This is an absolute myth. 80% of the TRC personnel are transferred from combat units; the rest are women.

Civilians do not respect the TRC service. In the rear, some people play into Russia's hands so that they do not go to defend their own country. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

The most ridiculous myths about the TRC I have heard are that those who have not fought and will not be at the front serve there because they are smeared. Or that the main thing for TRC is to recruit people. However, this is all Russian PsyOp, which is imposed on Ukrainian society.

Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv (photo: instagram.com/007_hub)

During my TRC service, I also heard the following refusals from men to whom I gave a summons: "Is it possible not today? I will come to you tomorrow?".

Also it was a curious moment, when one man said: "I can't go to war this week, because my cat is about to give birth." Share

I asked another man, "Why didn't you come and update your military registration data?" He replied, "Well, you see, I wanted to dig up a barrel and get rabbits, and the summon will ruin all my life plans."

The military needs rotation

People without rotation have been fighting since 2022. Ukrainian citizens, both men and women, must realise that we will not have another state.

In most cases, military personnel are injured not because of the power of the Russian army, but because of banal overtiredness. Share

In my opinion, women understand more that the country must be defended. They come on contract and go to combat positions. Not rear, but combat. They perform challenging tasks on a par with men.

Why everyone needs to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

Looking at the general mass of people on the street, they seem to be having fun. However, if we analyse them individually, they will be students, teenagers and children from whom this war took away their youth. Yes, they want a little holiday.

They understand what is happening in the country but cannot stop living. Young people are doing their best and will even donate their pocket money to the Armed Forces.

Why are thousands of soldiers standing to protect the country? Not only to repel the enemy but to continue life. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

Some people will work and help the Ukrainian army in the rear. There are those who simply level narratives and profit from them. They shake society from the inside.

Why did we achieve such great achievements in 2022 regarding the deoccupation of Ukrainian lands? Because everyone left their everyday affairs and helped the Ukrainian army. Share

Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv (photo: instagram.com/007_hub)

Volunteers had been waiting for weeks to join AFU ranks

At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, there were many volunteers. We levelled the defence line at the cost of many lives. Civilians have adapted to war and think that a full-scale war will not affect them, or they are afraid of dying at the front.

Thanks to your skills and abilities, I am the proof that you can fight for six years on the front line and survive. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

The volunteers are people who left everything and stood for weeks under the Military Commissariat to join the Ukrainian army. They are currently signing a contract with the AFU.

They are worthy sons and daughters of their people. These are the best people of the Ukrainian nation, who give their lives and health every day for our independence.

No one should issue summons in an attacked state. People themselves must join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

People who went to war knew what they were doing. They could not sleep for 48 hours but performed a combat task, and unfortunately, their bodies were exhausted.

A person cannot fight in this rhythm for more than six months. The legs cannot reach the next landing if the brain is still working.

How the ATO fighters were treated until 2022

No one needed the ATO soldiers. In 2019-2020, bus drivers simply did not transport them based on the UBD license. Everyone mentioned them again on February 24. They came to their military unit, took weapons in their hands, and went to defend the state.

You don't need to shout: "Heroes" and then, when you see a person in uniform, run away from him. Roman "Cyborg" Syvkiv A veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, a TRC serviceman

Ukrainian society woke up on February 24, 2022, because it was somewhere far away before the war. When a shell falls near your house, then people become interested in war and think about how to save their lives.

People themselves must remember that we are at war. No one should remind them of this. There will be no Ukrainian army — tomorrow there will be no you. Share

We are worthy descendants of the princes of Kyivan Rus. Ukraine has been fighting for independence all its life. At first, it was chosen by princes, then by hetmans, Ukrainian rebels, heroes of the Kruty, and ATO soldiers. Now, every minute, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for this. You and I are talking, and somewhere over there, Russian is dying.

We have experienced many losses and will experience more, so this will be a bitter victory. But it will come! However, finally, we will have smiles on our faces. We will be able to do what we did before the war. We will have a peaceful, quiet, calm life in prosperous Ukraine.