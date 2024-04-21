Combat path from Donetsk airport. TRC serviceman with call sign "Cyborg" about ATO, summonses and myths about mobilisation

Roman Syvkiv, with the call sign "Cyborg," was a gardener in civilian life. In 2014, he volunteered at the front. "Cyborg" defended Donetsk airport, freed Pisky, and participated in battles in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
On the morning of February 24, 2022, Roman was already on his way to his military unit by the first bus. During his entire service period, "Cyborg" received 13 wounds. Because of them, he could no longer fight on the front lines and joined the TRC.
"Cyborg" told online.ua how he took part in the battles for the Donetsk airport, what excuses men invent about mobilization, what myths about the TRC spread by Russian propaganda, and how they used to treat ATO soldiers.
The difference between ATO and full-scale war
I gave my best years to benefit Ukrainian society. I went to war at 25; now I am 34. I spent my most energetic years in the war.
I received 13 injuries and survived, thanks to the fact that I know how to provide first aid. I had bullet and shrapnel wounds to my legs, arms, and back. The right kidney was ultimately "black". One more time, a fragment pierced the helmet, but it was saved by high-quality and correctly selected ammunition.
However, comparing ATO and a full-scale invasion is impossible — they are two different war formats. Now, there is no such thing as a ceasefire.
International organisations imposed their bans, which we had to follow. We cannot be shelled with impunity when we do not respond through the OSCE.
Since 2022, there have been far more civilian casualties than before. The enemy is shelling peaceful cities, destroying civilian buildings, hospitals and schools.
A reservation from mobilisation won't protect against the Russians
Has anyone wondered what a Russian soldier would do with a Lviv man or woman? God forbid if they reach this territory. And I will say it will be — a Russian passport and [a punch] with the rifle in the chest.
The Russians will shoot in the back, then no one will hide behind the reservation that he is a father of many children, a student or the Constitution of Ukraine. No one asks about his health.
I am a professional gardener, and I also grew wheat for bread. I left the seedlings and, with them, a peaceful, calm life. I wouldn't have been called up if I hadn't come myself.
I served at the front from August 2014 to November 2017. On February 24, at 4 a.m., I went to his combat brigade again. I took the first bus to the east with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade.
What Ukrainians need to understand about TRC
According to the Ukrainian MOD decision, I was transferred to the TRC because of my limited suitability for military service. The order was read in the evening, and in the morning, I had to arrive at his new place of service duty.
I can pull out a huge folder with all my injuries and answer why I'm not at the front. Every service member who serves with me can, too.
There was a case when I checked the military registration documents of one Ukrainian citizen. And he screwed me. We arrested him.
People say that nothing has changed in the state, and those who sit in offices are still sitting there. This is an absolute myth. 80% of the TRC personnel are transferred from combat units; the rest are women.
The most ridiculous myths about the TRC I have heard are that those who have not fought and will not be at the front serve there because they are smeared. Or that the main thing for TRC is to recruit people. However, this is all Russian PsyOp, which is imposed on Ukrainian society.
During my TRC service, I also heard the following refusals from men to whom I gave a summons: "Is it possible not today? I will come to you tomorrow?".
I asked another man, "Why didn't you come and update your military registration data?" He replied, "Well, you see, I wanted to dig up a barrel and get rabbits, and the summon will ruin all my life plans."
The military needs rotation
People without rotation have been fighting since 2022. Ukrainian citizens, both men and women, must realise that we will not have another state.
In my opinion, women understand more that the country must be defended. They come on contract and go to combat positions. Not rear, but combat. They perform challenging tasks on a par with men.
Why everyone needs to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine?
Looking at the general mass of people on the street, they seem to be having fun. However, if we analyse them individually, they will be students, teenagers and children from whom this war took away their youth. Yes, they want a little holiday.
They understand what is happening in the country but cannot stop living. Young people are doing their best and will even donate their pocket money to the Armed Forces.
Some people will work and help the Ukrainian army in the rear. There are those who simply level narratives and profit from them. They shake society from the inside.
Volunteers had been waiting for weeks to join AFU ranks
At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, there were many volunteers. We levelled the defence line at the cost of many lives. Civilians have adapted to war and think that a full-scale war will not affect them, or they are afraid of dying at the front.
The volunteers are people who left everything and stood for weeks under the Military Commissariat to join the Ukrainian army. They are currently signing a contract with the AFU.
They are worthy sons and daughters of their people. These are the best people of the Ukrainian nation, who give their lives and health every day for our independence.
People who went to war knew what they were doing. They could not sleep for 48 hours but performed a combat task, and unfortunately, their bodies were exhausted.
A person cannot fight in this rhythm for more than six months. The legs cannot reach the next landing if the brain is still working.
How the ATO fighters were treated until 2022
No one needed the ATO soldiers. In 2019-2020, bus drivers simply did not transport them based on the UBD license. Everyone mentioned them again on February 24. They came to their military unit, took weapons in their hands, and went to defend the state.
Ukrainian society woke up on February 24, 2022, because it was somewhere far away before the war. When a shell falls near your house, then people become interested in war and think about how to save their lives.
We are worthy descendants of the princes of Kyivan Rus. Ukraine has been fighting for independence all its life. At first, it was chosen by princes, then by hetmans, Ukrainian rebels, heroes of the Kruty, and ATO soldiers. Now, every minute, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for this. You and I are talking, and somewhere over there, Russian is dying.
We have experienced many losses and will experience more, so this will be a bitter victory. But it will come! However, finally, we will have smiles on our faces. We will be able to do what we did before the war. We will have a peaceful, quiet, calm life in prosperous Ukraine.