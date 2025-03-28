Consequences of the war. Russia caused damage to Ukraine's environment worth almost 85 billion euros

Environmental damage from Russian aggression in Ukraine has reached almost 85 billion euros. 850,000 hectares of forests are under occupation or in the combat zone.

Russia caused 85 billion euros in environmental damage to Ukraine

This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

According to her, as of now, more than 8,000 cases of environmental damage as a result of hostilities have been recorded. More than 230 million tons of carbon have been released into the air. A quarter of Ukraine's territory remains mined and contaminated with ammunition.

The head of the department emphasized that the consequences of Russian armed aggression affect not only Ukraine, but also the entire continent.

According to her, a new challenge for Ukraine and its partners was the hit of a Russian drone at the Chernobyl NPP.

Grinchuk called on other countries to provide material, technical, and expert support in the field of environmental protection, including launching new projects.