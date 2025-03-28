Consequences of the war. Russia caused damage to Ukraine's environment worth almost 85 billion euros
Ukraine
Consequences of the war. Russia caused damage to Ukraine's environment worth almost 85 billion euros

Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Environmental damage from Russian aggression in Ukraine has reached almost 85 billion euros. 850,000 hectares of forests are under occupation or in the combat zone.

Points of attention

  • The environmental damage from Russian aggression in Ukraine amounts to almost 85 billion euros, with 850,000 hectares of forests at risk in the combat zone.
  • The consequences of war include increased carbon emissions, munitions pollution, and widespread mining activities, impacting not only Ukraine but the entire continent.
  • The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine highlighted over 8,000 recorded cases of environmental damage due to hostilities, with more than 230 million tons of carbon released into the air.

Russia caused 85 billion euros in environmental damage to Ukraine

This was announced by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

According to her, as of now, more than 8,000 cases of environmental damage as a result of hostilities have been recorded. More than 230 million tons of carbon have been released into the air. A quarter of Ukraine's territory remains mined and contaminated with ammunition.

The head of the department emphasized that the consequences of Russian armed aggression affect not only Ukraine, but also the entire continent.

According to her, a new challenge for Ukraine and its partners was the hit of a Russian drone at the Chernobyl NPP.

Grinchuk called on other countries to provide material, technical, and expert support in the field of environmental protection, including launching new projects.

Today, no one has any doubt that Ukraine is fighting not only for its sovereignty, but also for freedom and democracy throughout the world. The European Union is one of our key partners in the fight against Russian armed aggression. Our partnerships have long-term goals and guidelines for sustainable development.

