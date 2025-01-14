Crimea is not Russia. Iran officially changes its position

As journalists managed to find out, the new Iranian authorities refused to recognize Ukrainian Crimea and other occupied territories as Russian in the new Comprehensive Partnership Treaty.
- The agreement between Russia and Iran contains 47 articles and covers various areas of cooperation.
- The new Iranian government claims to condemn military conflicts in the world, including Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Official Tehran does not recognize the occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian.
According to the Middle East Eye , the clause on territorial integrity is one of the key provisions of this document.
For official Tehran, it is very important, given the disputes with the UAE over islands in the Persian Gulf — which Iran has controlled since 1971.
Moreover, it is stated that Russia and Iran undertake to oppose illegal extraterritorial sanctions, including those imposed by the United States, and to support each other in international forums.
As journalists managed to find out, the agreement has 47 articles in total. It concerns various areas of "comprehensive cooperation — from cybersecurity and peaceful nuclear energy to the fight against terrorism and defense issues."
The focus is on training military specialists and implementing joint initiatives.
Iran's new position on Ukraine
It is worth noting that earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated that his country does not recognize Crimea, as well as the occupied parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as Russian territory.
He also promised that official Tehran would advocate for compliance with international law and the territorial integrity of all countries.
According to him, Iran condemns military conflicts in Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, and Iraq and also speaks "against war and displacement of people" in Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that this draft agreement went through "20-30 rounds" of negotiations. The entire process lasted approximately 4-5 years.
