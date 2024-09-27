Despite the sanctions, Russia remains an important energy supplier for Europe

The Russian Federation remains an important supplier of energy carriers to Europe. Despite the loss of positions on the European market, the Russian Federation provided 15% of gas imports to the EU in 2023.
Russia continues to supply gas to Europe
According to Bloomberg, by the end of 2023, Russian fossil fuel imports to the European Union amounted to about $1 billion per month. This is down from a peak of $16 billion per month in early 2022.
Most of the Russian gas comes through pipelines through Ukraine and Turkey. Austria, Slovakia and Hungary are among the biggest buyers.
Countries such as Spain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands still import Russian liquefied natural gas on tankers. Some of this gas is then mixed with other sources of gas in the European pipeline network, meaning it potentially goes to Germany, despite claims to be renouncing Russian gas.
However, Norway has already supplanted Russia as the largest supplier of pipeline gas. The USA also became the largest supplier of liquefied fuel to Europe.
Austria may finally give up Russian gas
As Reuters learned, this decision was made by Vienna against the backdrop of high import prices, as well as political consequences of continued cooperation with the aggressor country.
The Austrian authorities are ready to make tough decisions to reduce the share of Russian gas in the country's imports.
In part, the state-owned company OMV was going to fulfill the contract with Gazprom, which should be valid until 2040.
According to Energy Minister Leonor Gewessler, Russia's share in Austria's gas imports grew strongly in December 2023, up to 98%.
