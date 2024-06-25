DIU hits enemy's ammunition depot in Russian Voronezh region — video

On June 25, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) managed to successfully hit a field ammunition depot of the Russian army located in the Olkhovatka district of the Voronezh region of Russia.

The DIU announced a new attack on an enemy facility in Russia

On June 25, 2024, a field ammunition depot of the army of the aggressor state of Russia was hit in the Olkhovatsky district of the Voronezh region, the message says.

It is worth noting that the DIU Department of Active Actions soldiers successfully attacked an enemy military object.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, a large-scale fire with detonation broke out at night on the sites with shells, the total area of which is 3,500 square meters, and continues to this day.

DIU also announced a forecast that, given the size of the warehouse, powerful explosions will continue to rumble for a long time.

The "high-style" reaction in the language of Tolstoy/Pushkin was captured on video. Glory to Ukraine! — emphasised the DIU statement.

New blasts in Russia on June 25: what is known

At night, the Russian authorities once again complained about a mass drone attack on Belgorod and the Belgorod district, as a result of which a woman was allegedly injured.

Putin's loyalist in the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also claimed that windows were broken in four apartments of four apartment buildings and damage was done in a private house.

According to him, air defence systems allegedly shot down several aerial targets over the Russian city.

In addition, Gladkov began to claim that a man was allegedly injured during the raid, and he refused hospitalisation.