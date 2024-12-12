DIU identified almost 240 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet

Ukrainian spies have identified 238 vessels of the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation. They help the Russian Federation to circumvent sanctions.

Almost 240 vessels of Russia's shadow fleet were exposed in the DIU

As noted in intelligence, Russia has created a shadow fleet of obsolete tankers. These vessels are used to circumvent Western sanctions and earn billions of dollars in oil exports.

This money feeds its war machine, supports terrorists around the world and finances new crimes. Share

The intelligence community noted that Russia's shadow fleet is a challenge to global security. After all, fossil fuel exports are a key source of funding for the Russian Federation's military buildup.

Currently, the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation includes more than a thousand mostly outdated, poorly maintained vessels without proper insurance. They have a complicated structure of ownership and management, and are located in countries "friendly" to the Russian Federation.

Britain has adopted sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

Great Britain imposed sanctions on 30 ships from the so-called "shadow fleet" of Russia, which was engaged in the transportation of oil and petroleum products worth billions of pounds. It is the largest package of sanctions of its kind aimed at limiting the Kremlin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine.

Half of these vessels have transported oil and products worth more than $4.3 billion over the past year.

The total number of oil tankers under UK sanctions has reached 73, more than any other country. Insurance companies servicing this fleet were also sanctioned.