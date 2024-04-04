DIU reveals exact number of military aircraft in Russia's possession

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported on the number of Su-34 fighter-bombers, Su-35 multi-purpose fighters and A-50U long-range radar detection and guidance aircraft in Russia.

DIU reveals the exact number of aircraft remaining in the Russian army

Despite the spectacular "dry-drop" that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces arranged for the Russian army, the enemy still had many military aircraft.

This is stated in the DIU response to ArmyInform's request.

According to the available data, as of March 2024, the Russian Federation's aerospace forces had about 100 Su-35 multi-purpose fighters, more than 100 Su-34 fighter-bombers, and seven A-50U long-range radar detection and guidance aircraft.

At the same time, three A-50U are undergoing repair and modernization: two at OJSC "Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after H. M. Beriev", one - at the airfield in Ulyanovsk, the Aviastar aircraft factory. Share

The Air Force destroyed over 100 Russian military aircraft

As of April 2024, 118 aircraft belonging to the Russian occupiers, including two A-50 aircraft, were damaged.

So, on the evening of March 2, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the eastern direction.

On the morning of March 1, the Defense Forces eliminated another enemy Su-34 fighter in the east.

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian Air Force has managed to destroy 17 Russian aircraft:

one IL-22 transport plane,

12 Su-34 fighter-bombers.

Two Su-35 multipurpose fighters.

Two A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

The large number of destroyed aircraft became possible due to the elimination of the A-50, explains the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat. Now Russian pilots receive less information about the radar stations of the Defense Forces and air defense equipment, so they are vulnerable. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, as of the morning of March 2, 2024, Russia had lost 347 aircraft and 325 helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.