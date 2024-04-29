DIU says Telegram blocking several official chatbots in Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) stated that Telegram blocked the "eVorogh" chatbot, which could be used to report on the occupiers' movements.

Telegram has blocked several official Ukrainian chatbots

As DIU reported at 0:43 a.m. on April 29, the DIU and the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and the bot of the Ministry of Statistics "YeVoroh" are unavailable. With their help, it was possible to report on the movement of Russian equipment.

In intelligence, it is noted that the blocking of bots is "unfounded" and contradicts the rules and public statements of the Telegram management.

Despite the blocking of our bot, your personal data is safe! However, we warn you that the enemy creates bots with similar names. Do not send any personal data to them, stressed DIU intelligence.

The intelligence bot's work is already being restored on other platforms. Other institutions with blocked bots have not yet commented on the situation.

What conditions le Telegram be blocked in Ukraine

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech of the Verkhovna Rada, said at the beginning of April that to block Telegram, you need a clear argument — the NSDC's decision on sanctions, for example.

And for this, some serious critical situation with a leak of information must occur. We would really hate for that to happen, so we have to make a choice.

The deputy noted that "probably, there is some kind of control over Telegram by Russia, and we have no guarantee that all the information of individual people there is under protection and is not given to the secret services of the Russian Federation."

At the same time, Yurchyshyn said that previously, Telegram generally ignored the appeal of the Ukrainian authorities, but now "we are reaching out to the people."