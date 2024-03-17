Dozens of drones attacked Moscow and other regions of Russia
Dozens of drones attacked Moscow and other regions of Russia

Drone attack on Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the night of March 17, the last day of the presidential "elections" in Russia, the aggressor country again tried to repel a mass drone attack, but failed.

Drone attack on Russia on March 17. Another refinery is on fire

As the mayor of Moscow Serhii Sobyanin stated, the UAVs attacked not only the capital of Russia, but also the Belgorod, Rostov, Kaluga, and Yaroslavl regions.

He claims that 2 drones were destroyed directly over Moscow.

Air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the city district of Domodedovo repelled an attack by two drones flying to Moscow. According to preliminary data, there was no destruction or casualties at the place where the debris fell, - writes Sobyanin.

In addition, it is noted that one more drone was shot down in Ramensky and one in Stupinsky city districts. None of the civilians were injured.

Also at night, residents of Sloviansk-na-Kuban in the Krasnodar region of Russia reported explosions and a fire in the city at an oil refinery.

Interestingly, the propaganda does not deny the fact of the drone attack, but lies that "the drones have been neutralized", although the video shows the UAV strikes.

In the Rostov region, another drone was allegedly shot down on the approach to Kamensk.

In the Kaluga region, anti-aircraft defense shot down three aircraft-type drones that were trying to attack infrastructure facilities in the Kirovsk region. In the Yaroslavl region, according to local authorities, four UAVs were shot down.

In general, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that during the night air defense allegedly shot down 35 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the situation in the Belgorod region

In the Belgorod region, four drones dropped explosive devices on the village of Zhovtneve in the Belgorod district.

This is stated by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the explosions, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged.

attack

