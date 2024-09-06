According to the information of the First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko, in August of this year, the export of goods from Ukraine reached the amount of almost 3.2 billion dollars, which became the second record figure since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
What is known about the record export of goods from Ukraine in August
The figure is 6.4% more than in July and 17.5% more than in August 2023.
In the agricultural sector, Ukraine exported in August:
rapeseed — 878.9 thousand tons worth 421.3 million dollars;
wheat — 2.24 million tons, worth 420.4 million dollars;
sunflower oil — 226.9 thousand tons for 203.1 million dollars;
corn — 774.5 thousand tons for 137.4 million dollars;
barley — 524.8 thousand tons worth 89.7 million dollars;
poultry meat — 39.9 thousand tons for 89.5 million dollars.
Industrial products were dominated by:
iron ores and concentrates — 2.51 million tons, worth 201.4 million dollars;
iron semi-finished products — 198.5 thousand tons worth 99.9 million dollars;
flat rolled steel — 139.7 thousand tons for 82.4 million dollars;
pipes made of ferrous metals — 38,000 tons for $54.6 million.
Svyridenko noted that exports are growing for the second month in a row thanks to the early start of harvesting and the improvement of sea logistics.
What is known about the growth of Ukrainian GDP
According to the representatives of the Ministry of Economy, during July, the growth of Ukraine's GDP accelerated to 2.7% compared to 1.6% growth in June.
The Ministry of Economy noted that early harvesting led to the acceleration of GDP growth.
It is emphasized that in July, the Ukrainian economy was operating under extremely tight blackout schedules due to a shortage of energy capacity caused by criminal army attacks on critical energy infrastructure facilities.
This, in turn, made it difficult to maintain production rates at enterprises and led to an increase in consumer costs.
