Earned more than 1.2 million dollars on dodgers. Three officials of the RTCC were exposed in Kyiv

The law enforcement officers exposed employees of the Holosiiv RTCC, who helped thousands of conscripts evade mobilization. They found 1.2 million dollars in cash and an elite car fleet.

Three officials of the TCC were exposed for corruption

According to the investigation, employees of the RTCC, as well as the head of the military medical commission of the same district, created a criminal group that provided "services" to men who did not want to do military service.

The group was organized by a civilian who searched for clients, collected the necessary documents and handed them over to the RTCC.

A package of military registration documents was prepared for "clients" regarding their removal and exclusion from military registration. The price of the package was from 2 to 15 thousand US dollars.

Photo — t.me/DBRgovua

Photo — t.me/DBRgovua

During the searches, documents and records were seized from the suspects, which may testify to the facts of illegal removal from military registration and evasion of mobilization of thousands of conscripts.

More than 1.2 million US dollars and 45 thousand euros in cash were also discovered and seized. In addition, 11 premium cars worth more than 100,000 US dollars each were seized, law enforcement officers add.

What kind of punishment do the detainees face?

The extras were informed of the suspicion of organization, execution and aiding and abetting of the request and their receipt of an unlawful benefit based on a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which was combined with extortion.

The court is asked to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

It is reported that at the same time, two more employees were found in the same military committee, who entered false data into the Unified State Register of conscripts, conscripts and reservists, which allowed them to evade military service and go abroad.

They were also informed about the suspicion of unauthorized interference in the work of information and communication systems, the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.