Ecumenical Patriarch urges Ukraine, Russia to POWs exchange on "all for all" scheme

During the Easter Mass, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew urged exchanges between Ukraine and Russia based on the "all for all" principle.

In his address on the occasion of the Great Feast of Christ's Resurrection, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasised the need to exchange captives.

It would be a very tangible confirmation of the power of the Lord's Resurrection. We ask the Lord for mercy to enlighten our thoughts and hearts so that we can walk the path of truth and freedom, full of hope, with the news of Christ's resurrection on our lips. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

What is known about the "all-to-all" POWs exchange

Earlier, the DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine is considering conducting an exchange based on the "all for all" principle.

On the Catholic Easter, March 31, the Pope called on Ukraine and Russia to exchange "all for all". The Ukrainian authorities reacted to this by declaring that they support the initiative, but Russia, in its traditional manner, is "against".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed the idea of an "all-for-all" exchange, which he believed could be done before the end of the war.