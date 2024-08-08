Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border on the border with the Russian Federation. What is known

Since August 8, Estonia has introduced enhanced customs control at all border points with Russia - in Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.
- Estonia is implementing increased customs control at the borders with Russia to prevent the illegal transit of goods that may have military applications.
- Finance Minister Jürgen Ligi explains that the new measures include visual controls, X-rays and additional inspections for passengers and vehicles.
- Estonia is also building an anti-drone wall on its border with Russia to detect and deter drones, which is considered important for security.
Why Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border with the Russian Federation
According to the Estonian government, this measure is necessary to prevent the illegal transit of goods that can be used for military purposes or are cash.
The Minister of Finance of Estonia Jürgen Ligi noted that most often third countries are indicated in the declarations as the destination, but practice shows that the goods remain in Russia.
Vehicles will also undergo a thorough inspection, if necessary with the use of X-rays. Documents for the goods will be checked first, and if necessary, an additional inspection, unloading and recalculation of the goods will be carried out.
These measures are aimed at ensuring security and compliance with international sanctions, the minister emphasized.
Estonia will build an anti-drone wall with Russia
Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läenemets said the plan involves covering the entire eastern border with equipment capable of detecting and displaying drones, as well as providing such capacity in major cities.
The minister noted that in the near future one should be prepared for the fact that Russia will increasingly try to disrupt their lives with the help of drones, as it becomes increasingly difficult to physically enter the territory of Estonia.
And Deputy Director General of the Department of Police and Border Guard Veiko Kommusaar said that from the point of view of the police, it is important to cover the entire eastern border and large cities with stationary means of detecting and displaying drones, and the Department of Police and Border Guard is developing a corresponding plan together with partners.
