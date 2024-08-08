Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border on the border with the Russian Federation. What is known

Since August 8, Estonia has introduced enhanced customs control at all border points with Russia - in Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.

Why Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border with the Russian Federation

According to the Estonian government, this measure is necessary to prevent the illegal transit of goods that can be used for military purposes or are cash.

The Minister of Finance of Estonia Jürgen Ligi noted that most often third countries are indicated in the declarations as the destination, but practice shows that the goods remain in Russia.

The increased controls mean that anyone heading to Russia will interact with the Estonian authorities. As for passengers, this will be expressed in visual control and questioning, and in case of suspicion, in additional inspection of personal belongings and the use of X-rays, Ligi explained. Share

Vehicles will also undergo a thorough inspection, if necessary with the use of X-rays. Documents for the goods will be checked first, and if necessary, an additional inspection, unloading and recalculation of the goods will be carried out.

These measures are aimed at ensuring security and compliance with international sanctions, the minister emphasized.

Estonia will build an anti-drone wall with Russia

Estonian Interior Minister Lauri Läenemets said the plan involves covering the entire eastern border with equipment capable of detecting and displaying drones, as well as providing such capacity in major cities.

This is a unique initiative of this scale. Drone detection and countermeasures are critical to both deterring and responding to influence activities by our eastern neighbors. Share

The minister noted that in the near future one should be prepared for the fact that Russia will increasingly try to disrupt their lives with the help of drones, as it becomes increasingly difficult to physically enter the territory of Estonia.