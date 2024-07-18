EU Commission endorces €4.2 billion tranche for Ukraine under Facility Fund

The European Commission approved the next tranche transfer to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility. It will amount to almost €4.2 billion.

Based on the results of the assessment of the payment request submitted by Ukraine on July 9, the European Commission decided that Kyiv had satisfactorily implemented nine reform indicators.

These include, in particular, the reform of the Economic Security Bureau, the approval of the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan, and the entry into force of the law on corporate governance for state-owned companies.

After receiving these funds, the total EU funding within the Ukraine Facility will reach 12 billion euros.

Ukraine has already received three tranches under the Ukraine Facility. The EU transferred 4.5 billion euros in March, 1.5 billion euros in April, and 1.9 billion euros in June.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that almost €4.2 billion will strengthen Ukraine's financial stability.

I thank the European Commission for the positive assessment of Ukraine's progress and President Ursula von der Leyen for her constant support, he added. Share

What preceded it

It will be recalled that at the beginning of this year, the leaders of the EU countries approved the Ukraine Facility program, within the framework of which 50 billion euros were earmarked for Ukraine by 2027.

Ukraine receives the funds subject to the implementation of a number of reforms. In total, the country has 151 indicators for 69 areas of reforms.

On July 16, it became known that Ukraine sent a request to receive more than 4.1 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility from the European Union, as it fulfilled all nine indicators for the second quarter of 2024.

By the way, Ukraine's Minister of Defence, Rustem Umierov, recently said that in August, Ukraine will receive the first tranche from the EU from the revenues from Russia's frozen assets. It will amount to €1.4-1.5 billion euros.