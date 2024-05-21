EU Council adopts profits confiscation from Russia's assets for Ukraine

On May 21, the Council of the European Union voted to provide funds to Ukraine from taxable excess profits of frozen Russian assets.
EU adopted another favourable decision regarding Ukraine
This information was officially confirmed by the permanent representation of the Czech Republic in the EU.
According to the latest data, most of the funds will be directed to the military support of Ukraine.
In addition, it is emphasised that annual revenues will reach about 2.5-3 billion euros.
It is also indicated that 90% of the expected revenues will be used for military purposes to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A smaller share — 10% — will go to the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.
As mentioned earlier, the permanent representatives of the European Union's member states approved this initiative on May 8.
What is known about Borrell's plan for Ukraine
Back on March 20, the chief of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, presented to the official Brussels a proposal to use the windfall from immobilized Russian assets in Europe to support Ukraine.
The diplomat explained that his plan involves sending 90% of funds through the European Peace Fund and 10% through the EU budget.
