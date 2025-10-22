EU countries reach political agreement on 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union countries have reached a political agreement on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. This became possible after the last member state that had reservations agreed to lift them.

EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia

This was announced by the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The presidency added that a notification has been received from the last member state to lift its reservations. Share

According to Suspilny, this is Slovakia. Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he agreed to support a new package of restrictions.

The written formal approval process has already begun. The package is expected to be approved by 8 a.m. on October 23, unless new objections are received during that time.

A Slovak diplomat told Sospilny that Slovakia has lifted its reservations about sanctions, as all its demands (regarding CO2, ETS2, and high energy prices) have been added to the European Council conclusions.

Suspilne previously reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will skip the discussion on Ukraine at the EU leaders' summit on October 23. He has planned celebrations to mark the anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. He asked Prime Minister Fico to represent Hungary's interests. Share

On September 19, the European Commission presented the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The new package proposes to impose sanctions in the areas of energy, finance, and military technology:

Energy:

A ban on the import of Russian LNG (liquefied natural gas) into EU markets. The ban is to come into effect from January 2027 (a year earlier than in the REPowerEU plan);

Complete ban on transactions for Rosneft and Gazpromneft;

Sanctions against 118 "shadow fleet" vessels that help circumvent oil restrictions;

Additional control over traders (especially in China).

Finance and cryptocurrencies:

For the first time, sanctions against crypto platforms and cryptocurrency transactions that Russia uses to circumvent restrictions;

Ban on the Mir payment system (for foreign banks cooperating with it);

Sanctions against banks in the Russian Federation and third countries that help circumvent sanctions.

Military technology and exports: