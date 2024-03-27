EU data claims Ukraine may lose €86 million from new restrictions on agricultural imports
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU data claims Ukraine may lose €86 million from new restrictions on agricultural imports

Grain
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

The European Commission estimates that under the new agreement between Ukraine and the EU on duty-free trade, Kyiv will lose €86 million compared to the second half of 2021.

The draft of the new agreement on duty-free trade with the EU

Radio Freedom, citing anonymous interlocutors in the diplomatic circles of the European Union, reports that the Belgian presidency of the EU Council has updated the draft agreement, which provides for the extension of duty-free trade with Ukraine.

The project partially took into account the requirements of Poland and France - an updated base period that will be taken into account when determining the volume of supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products.

It is suggested to focus not only on 2022 and 2023, but also on the second half of 2021.

Ukraine opposed it, and it was supported by a number of EU countries.

According to the estimates of the European Commission, announced at a closed meeting, Ukraine will lose €86 million if the second half of 2021 is also taken as the basis of calculations.

The project was supported by Poland and France, as well as Italy, Hungary, and Austria. In particular, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, the Baltic states, and Luxembourg oppose the amendments.

Agreement on duty-free trade with the EU

On June 5, 2024, the EU measures to liberalize trade with Ukraine, which were introduced due to the invasion of the Russian Federation, will expire.

The new agreement will provide for emergency braking for particularly sensitive categories of agricultural products - poultry meat, eggs, sugar, oats, corn, cereals, honey.

On March 25, EU ambassadors discussed the new agreement, but did not approve it. The Belgian presidency postponed the approval until March 27.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU will strengthen control over the export of Ukrainian grain
The EU will strengthen control over the export of Ukrainian grain
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland agrees with farmers to limit Ukrainian agricultural products' transit
protests of Polish farmers
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France and some EU countries demand to limit Ukrainian agricultural products import
Flag of France

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?