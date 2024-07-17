EU demands Russia to admit its responsibility for MH17 downing
Category
World
Publication date

EU demands Russia to admit its responsibility for MH17 downing

Council of Europe
MH 17
Читати українською

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the official Brussels, issued a statement on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the downing of Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 by Russia.

Points of attention

  • The EU is demanding that Russia admit responsibility for the downing of MH17 and cooperate in the investigation.
  • The Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system destroyed MH17, as confirmed by the evidence of the Joint Investigation Team.
  • The District Court of The Hague sentenced three defendants in the case of the downing of the plane to life imprisonment, including a former employee of the FSB.

EU demands Russia finally to admit its responsibility

Brussels is insisting that Russia acknowledge its responsibility for this tragedy and finally cooperate in the administration of justice.

What is important to understand is that the evidence provided by the Joint Investigation Team during the hearing of the case in the District Court of the Netherlands once again confirmed the version that it was the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system that destroyed MH17 while it was in flight.

The EU authorities also emphasise that no Russian disinformation operation can divert attention from these basic facts established by the court.

The European Union reaffirms its full support for all efforts aimed at establishing truth, justice and accountability, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2166, the EU statement said.

MH17 crash. What is essential to know

On July 17, 2014, a Boeing 777 passenger airliner was shot down in Donetsk region captured by pro-Russian militants. All passengers and crew members, namely 298 people, died then.

The investigative commission established that the Boeing was shot down by a missile launched from the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex. He belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, 298 people died. Two thirds of them are citizens of the Netherlands. Also on board were citizens of Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand.

Two years ago, the District Court of The Hague issued a verdict in the case of the downed MH17 passenger plane in the sky over Donbas in 2014.

Three defendants were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, one of whom was former FSB employee Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov).

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Netherlands sues Russia for $180 million costs, related to MH17 downing investigation
Boeing MH17

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?