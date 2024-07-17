EU demands Russia to admit its responsibility for MH17 downing

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of the official Brussels, issued a statement on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the downing of Malaysian Boeing flight MH17 by Russia.

EU demands Russia finally to admit its responsibility

Brussels is insisting that Russia acknowledge its responsibility for this tragedy and finally cooperate in the administration of justice.

What is important to understand is that the evidence provided by the Joint Investigation Team during the hearing of the case in the District Court of the Netherlands once again confirmed the version that it was the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system that destroyed MH17 while it was in flight.

The EU authorities also emphasise that no Russian disinformation operation can divert attention from these basic facts established by the court.

The European Union reaffirms its full support for all efforts aimed at establishing truth, justice and accountability, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2166, the EU statement said. Share

MH17 crash. What is essential to know

On July 17, 2014, a Boeing 777 passenger airliner was shot down in Donetsk region captured by pro-Russian militants. All passengers and crew members, namely 298 people, died then.

The investigative commission established that the Boeing was shot down by a missile launched from the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex. He belonged to the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, 298 people died. Two thirds of them are citizens of the Netherlands. Also on board were citizens of Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Philippines, Canada and New Zealand. Share

Two years ago, the District Court of The Hague issued a verdict in the case of the downed MH17 passenger plane in the sky over Donbas in 2014.